Earnings results for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Tutor Perini last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Tutor Perini has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Tutor Perini will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tutor Perini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.05%. The high price target for TPC is $22.00 and the low price target for TPC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tutor Perini has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Tutor Perini has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $17.30. Tutor Perini has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini does not currently pay a dividend. Tutor Perini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

In the past three months, Tutor Perini insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $907,500.00 in company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by insiders. 72.22% of the stock of Tutor Perini is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC



Earnings for Tutor Perini are expected to grow by 16.83% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -61.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tutor Perini is -61.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tutor Perini has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

