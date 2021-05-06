Earnings results for U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U S Concrete, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

U.S. Concrete last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Concrete has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. U.S. Concrete has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Concrete in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.64%. The high price target for USCR is $65.00 and the low price target for USCR is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

U.S. Concrete does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Concrete does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, U.S. Concrete insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $368,476.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by insiders. 68.20% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for U.S. Concrete are expected to grow by 18.10% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 36.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 36.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.10. U.S. Concrete has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

