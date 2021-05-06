Earnings results for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

U.S. Physical Therapy last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. U.S. Physical Therapy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.49%. The high price target for USPH is $135.00 and the low price target for USPH is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

U.S. Physical Therapy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.50, U.S. Physical Therapy has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $112.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. U.S. Physical Therapy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 49.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, U.S. Physical Therapy will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.98% next year. This indicates that U.S. Physical Therapy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

In the past three months, U.S. Physical Therapy insiders have sold 1,054.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $108,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,246,748.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of U.S. Physical Therapy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH



Earnings for U.S. Physical Therapy are expected to grow by 25.74% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 47.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 47.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a P/B Ratio of 5.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

