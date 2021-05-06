Earnings results for UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

UMH Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. UMH Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UMH Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.49%. The high price target for UMH is $25.00 and the low price target for UMH is $17.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UMH Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, UMH Properties has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $21.62. UMH Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UMH Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UMH Properties is 120.63%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, UMH Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.36% in the coming year. This indicates that UMH Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

In the past three months, UMH Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.43% of the stock of UMH Properties is held by insiders. 57.37% of the stock of UMH Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH



Earnings for UMH Properties are expected to grow by 26.09% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of UMH Properties is -18.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UMH Properties is -18.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UMH Properties has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here