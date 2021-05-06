Earnings results for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Unisys last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The business earned $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7. Unisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unisys in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Unisys.

Dividend Strength: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys does not currently pay a dividend. Unisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

In the past three months, Unisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $336,540.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Unisys is held by insiders. 98.65% of the stock of Unisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unisys (NYSE:UIS



The P/E ratio of Unisys is 1.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Unisys is 1.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.75.

