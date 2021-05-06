Earnings results for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

United Fire Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. United Fire Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. United Fire Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Fire Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.88%. The high price target for UFCS is $26.00 and the low price target for UFCS is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Fire Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, United Fire Group has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $30.91. United Fire Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Fire Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, United Fire Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 150.00% in the coming year. This indicates that United Fire Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

In the past three months, United Fire Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,960.00 in company stock. Only 6.89% of the stock of United Fire Group is held by insiders. 60.02% of the stock of United Fire Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS



Earnings for United Fire Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of United Fire Group is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Fire Group is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Fire Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

