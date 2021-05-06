Earnings results for Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Uniti Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. Uniti Group has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. Uniti Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uniti Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.67%. The high price target for UNIT is $16.00 and the low price target for UNIT is $9.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Uniti Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.25, Uniti Group has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $11.07. Uniti Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Uniti Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Uniti Group is 28.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Uniti Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Uniti Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

In the past three months, Uniti Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Uniti Group is held by insiders. 80.45% of the stock of Uniti Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT



Earnings for Uniti Group are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Uniti Group is -3.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uniti Group is -3.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

