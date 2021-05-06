Earnings results for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Upland Software last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm earned $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year. Upland Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Upland Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upland Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.11%. The high price target for UPLD is $65.00 and the low price target for UPLD is $46.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Upland Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.13, Upland Software has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $49.20. Upland Software has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software does not currently pay a dividend. Upland Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

In the past three months, Upland Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,100,453.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Upland Software is held by insiders. 77.64% of the stock of Upland Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD



Earnings for Upland Software are expected to decrease by -57.78% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Upland Software is -18.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Upland Software is -18.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Upland Software has a PEG Ratio of 12.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Upland Software has a P/B Ratio of 5.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

