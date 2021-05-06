Earnings results for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business earned $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Vanda Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.68%. The high price target for VNDA is $18.00 and the low price target for VNDA is $13.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.40, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $17.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

In the past three months, Vanda Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,050,886.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 97.64% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA



Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 27.91% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 47.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 47.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here