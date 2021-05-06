Earnings results for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

VBI Vaccines last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.72%. The high price target for VBIV is $9.00 and the low price target for VBIV is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VBI Vaccines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, VBI Vaccines has a forecasted upside of 116.7% from its current price of $3.23. VBI Vaccines has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines does not currently pay a dividend. VBI Vaccines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

In the past three months, VBI Vaccines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.50% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by insiders. 52.13% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV



Earnings for VBI Vaccines are expected to remain at ($0.20) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -19.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -19.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VBI Vaccines has a P/B Ratio of 6.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

