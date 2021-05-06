Earnings results for Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Vector Group last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vector Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Vector Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Vector Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vector Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.54%. The high price target for VGR is $11.00 and the low price target for VGR is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vector Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vector Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vector Group is 114.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Vector Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.77% in the coming year. This indicates that Vector Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

In the past three months, Vector Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,581,500.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of Vector Group is held by insiders. 61.34% of the stock of Vector Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR



Earnings for Vector Group are expected to decrease by -7.95% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Vector Group is 30.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Vector Group is 30.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52.

