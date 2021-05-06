Earnings results for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Vericel last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Vericel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Vericel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vericel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.04%. The high price target for VCEL is $60.00 and the low price target for VCEL is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vericel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Vericel has a forecasted downside of 21.0% from its current price of $62.06. Vericel has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Vericel does not currently pay a dividend. Vericel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vericel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,282,094.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Vericel is held by insiders. 93.11% of the stock of Vericel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Vericel is -6,206,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vericel is -6,206,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vericel has a P/B Ratio of 24.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

