Earnings results for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Victory Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm earned $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Victory Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Victory Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.52%. The high price target for VCTR is $32.00 and the low price target for VCTR is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Victory Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Victory Capital has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $28.00. Victory Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Victory Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Victory Capital is 14.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Victory Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.47% next year. This indicates that Victory Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

In the past three months, Victory Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.16% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by insiders. Only 16.94% of the stock of Victory Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR



Earnings for Victory Capital are expected to grow by 4.68% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Victory Capital is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Victory Capital has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Victory Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

