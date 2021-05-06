Earnings results for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Vista Outdoor last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business earned $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. Vista Outdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.27%. The high price target for VSTO is $49.00 and the low price target for VSTO is $35.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vista Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.13, Vista Outdoor has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $35.48. Vista Outdoor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Vista Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

In the past three months, Vista Outdoor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $523,832.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Vista Outdoor is held by insiders. 89.59% of the stock of Vista Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO



Earnings for Vista Outdoor are expected to decrease by -15.74% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Vista Outdoor is -20.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vista Outdoor is -20.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vista Outdoor has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

