Earnings results for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Warrior Met Coal last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company earned $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Warrior Met Coal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Warrior Met Coal will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Warrior Met Coal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.17%. The high price target for HCC is $25.00 and the low price target for HCC is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Warrior Met Coal has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal has a dividend yield of 1.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Warrior Met Coal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 3.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Warrior Met Coal will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.48% next year. This indicates that Warrior Met Coal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

In the past three months, Warrior Met Coal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by insiders. 98.18% of the stock of Warrior Met Coal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC



Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 45.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Warrior Met Coal is 45.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.25. Warrior Met Coal has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

