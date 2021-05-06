Earnings results for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Westport Fuel Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Westport Fuel Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.55%. The high price target for WPRT is $16.00 and the low price target for WPRT is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Westport Fuel Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Westport Fuel Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

In the past three months, Westport Fuel Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.42% of the stock of Westport Fuel Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT



Earnings for Westport Fuel Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Westport Fuel Systems is -128.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Westport Fuel Systems is -128.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Westport Fuel Systems has a P/B Ratio of 9.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

