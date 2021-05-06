Earnings results for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45.

Whiting Petroleum last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Whiting Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whiting Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Whiting Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whiting Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.19%. The high price target for WLL is $48.00 and the low price target for WLL is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Whiting Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.33, Whiting Petroleum has a forecasted downside of 11.2% from its current price of $40.91. Whiting Petroleum has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Whiting Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

In the past three months, Whiting Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Whiting Petroleum is held by insiders. 36.38% of the stock of Whiting Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL



Earnings for Whiting Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.04) to $0.51 per share.

