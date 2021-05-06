Earnings results for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.11.

Analyst Opinion on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 57.15%. The high price target for WRLD is $57.00 and the low price target for WRLD is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

World Acceptance has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, World Acceptance has a forecasted downside of 57.1% from its current price of $133.02. World Acceptance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. World Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

In the past three months, World Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,271,599.00 in company stock. 36.80% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 94.50% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD



Earnings for World Acceptance are expected to decrease by -3.40% in the coming year, from $6.18 to $5.97 per share. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. World Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

