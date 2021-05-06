Earnings results for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Xencor last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The firm earned $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Xencor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Xencor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xencor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.20%. The high price target for XNCR is $59.00 and the low price target for XNCR is $21.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor does not currently pay a dividend. Xencor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

In the past three months, Xencor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $920,837.00 in company stock. Only 3.66% of the stock of Xencor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR



Earnings for Xencor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Xencor is -31.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xencor is -31.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xencor has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

