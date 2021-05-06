Earnings results for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business earned $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.74%. The high price target for XHR is $22.00 and the low price target for XHR is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

In the past three months, Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,782,582.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 79.66% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR



Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -20.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -20.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

