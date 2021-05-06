Earnings results for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Xperi last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.17. The firm earned $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year. Xperi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Xperi will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xperi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.92%. The high price target for XPER is $34.00 and the low price target for XPER is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Xperi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.25, Xperi has a forecasted upside of 27.9% from its current price of $20.52. Xperi has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xperi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xperi is 7.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

In the past three months, Xperi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $437,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Xperi is held by insiders. 86.16% of the stock of Xperi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER



Earnings for Xperi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Xperi is -35.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xperi has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

