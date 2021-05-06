Earnings results for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has generated ($2.30) earnings per share over the last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.86%. The high price target for YMAB is $70.00 and the low price target for YMAB is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.43, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 95.9% from its current price of $28.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Y-mAbs Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

In the past three months, Y-mAbs Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $639,520.00 in company stock. 38.40% of the stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.20% of the stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB



Earnings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.25) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics is -9.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

