Earnings results for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Zogenix last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 million. Zogenix has generated ($3.90) earnings per share over the last year. Zogenix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zogenix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 237.53%. The high price target for ZGNX is $65.00 and the low price target for ZGNX is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix does not currently pay a dividend. Zogenix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

In the past three months, Zogenix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Zogenix is held by insiders. 96.57% of the stock of Zogenix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX



Earnings for Zogenix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.55) to ($2.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Zogenix is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zogenix is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zogenix has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

