Earnings results for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks has generated ($3.83) earnings per share over the last year. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zymeworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.82%. The high price target for ZYME is $74.00 and the low price target for ZYME is $38.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks does not currently pay a dividend. Zymeworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

In the past three months, Zymeworks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $276,979.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by insiders. 75.11% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME



Earnings for Zymeworks are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.35) to ($4.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Zymeworks is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zymeworks is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zymeworks has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

