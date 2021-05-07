Earnings results for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

3D Systems last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. 3D Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. 3D Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 3D Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.76%. The high price target for DDD is $31.00 and the low price target for DDD is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

3D Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.90, and is based on no buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.88, 3D Systems has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $18.42. 3D Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems does not currently pay a dividend. 3D Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

In the past three months, 3D Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of 3D Systems is held by insiders. 65.65% of the stock of 3D Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD



Earnings for 3D Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of 3D Systems is -16.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 3D Systems is -16.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 3D Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. 3D Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

