Earnings results for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8 Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

8X8 last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Its revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. 8X8 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. 8X8 will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 8X8 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.59%. The high price target for EGHT is $45.00 and the low price target for EGHT is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

8X8 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.54, 8X8 has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $29.42. 8X8 has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 does not currently pay a dividend. 8X8 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

In the past three months, 8X8 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $633,361.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of 8X8 is held by insiders. 94.40% of the stock of 8X8 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT



Earnings for 8X8 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -17.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -17.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 8X8 has a P/B Ratio of 15.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

