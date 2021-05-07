Earnings results for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Accel Entertainment last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business earned $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Accel Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Accel Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.22%. The high price target for ACEL is $15.50 and the low price target for ACEL is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accel Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.90, Accel Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $11.96. Accel Entertainment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Accel Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Accel Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Accel Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,680,053.00 in company stock. Only 19.51% of the stock of Accel Entertainment is held by insiders. 47.59% of the stock of Accel Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Accel Entertainment are expected to grow by 372.73% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Accel Entertainment is -35.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Accel Entertainment is -35.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Accel Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 11.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

