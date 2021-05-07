Earnings results for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 271.09%. The high price target for ADAP is $42.00 and the low price target for ADAP is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 271.1% from its current price of $5.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Adaptimmune Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

In the past three months, Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.89% of the stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is held by insiders. 99.79% of the stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP



Earnings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is -5.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics is -5.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here