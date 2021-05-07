Earnings results for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

AECOM last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AECOM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. AECOM will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AECOM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.03%. The high price target for ACM is $80.00 and the low price target for ACM is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AECOM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.89, AECOM has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $68.97. AECOM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

AECOM does not currently pay a dividend. AECOM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AECOM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.87% of the stock of AECOM is held by insiders. 88.78% of the stock of AECOM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AECOM are expected to grow by 13.74% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of AECOM is -58.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AECOM is -58.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AECOM has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. AECOM has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

