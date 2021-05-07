Earnings results for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29.

Affirm last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million. Affirm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Affirm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Affirm will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Affirm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.75%. The high price target for AFRM is $160.00 and the low price target for AFRM is $78.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Affirm has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.11, Affirm has a forecasted upside of 96.8% from its current price of $54.44. Affirm has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm does not currently pay a dividend. Affirm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

In the past three months, Affirm insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,233,688.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM



