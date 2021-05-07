Earnings results for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.04.

Air Products and Chemicals last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Air Products and Chemicals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Air Products and Chemicals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $305.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.06%. The high price target for APD is $340.00 and the low price target for APD is $225.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Air Products and Chemicals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $305.57, Air Products and Chemicals has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $293.65. Air Products and Chemicals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Air Products and Chemicals pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Air Products and Chemicals has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Air Products and Chemicals is 71.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Air Products and Chemicals will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.65% next year. This indicates that Air Products and Chemicals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Air Products and Chemicals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Air Products and Chemicals is held by insiders. 82.75% of the stock of Air Products and Chemicals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Air Products and Chemicals are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $9.28 to $10.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Air Products and Chemicals is 34.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Air Products and Chemicals is 34.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a PEG Ratio of 3.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Air Products and Chemicals has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

