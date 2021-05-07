Earnings results for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Allakos last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Allakos has generated ($1.89) earnings per share over the last year. Allakos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allakos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.06%. The high price target for ALLK is $218.00 and the low price target for ALLK is $145.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allakos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.50, Allakos has a forecasted upside of 83.1% from its current price of $99.15. Allakos has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos does not currently pay a dividend. Allakos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

In the past three months, Allakos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,807,367.00 in company stock. 44.77% of the stock of Allakos is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.35% of the stock of Allakos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK



Earnings for Allakos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($3.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Allakos is -36.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allakos is -36.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allakos has a P/B Ratio of 9.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

