Earnings results for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

AMC Networks last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm earned $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. AMC Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. AMC Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.39%. The high price target for AMCX is $90.00 and the low price target for AMCX is $19.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMC Networks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.27, AMC Networks has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $45.55. AMC Networks has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks does not currently pay a dividend. AMC Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

In the past three months, AMC Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,490,624.00 in company stock. Only 23.64% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by insiders. 81.48% of the stock of AMC Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX



Earnings for AMC Networks are expected to grow by 9.77% in the coming year, from $6.86 to $7.53 per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of AMC Networks is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. AMC Networks has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

