Earnings results for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

American Axle & Manufacturing last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. American Axle & Manufacturing will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.02%. The high price target for AXL is $13.00 and the low price target for AXL is $6.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Axle & Manufacturing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.25, American Axle & Manufacturing has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $9.76. American Axle & Manufacturing has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing does not currently pay a dividend. American Axle & Manufacturing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

In the past three months, American Axle & Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by insiders. 87.29% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL



Earnings for American Axle & Manufacturing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Axle & Manufacturing has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Axle & Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

