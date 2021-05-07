Earnings results for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $510 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Its revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Amneal Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.11%. The high price target for AMRX is $9.00 and the low price target for AMRX is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

In the past three months, Amneal Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $247,771.00 in company stock. Only 26.32% of the stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 33.49% of the stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX



Earnings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 14.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals is 14.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 0.29. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

