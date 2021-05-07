Earnings results for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company earned $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. ANI Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.29%. The high price target for ANIP is $40.00 and the low price target for ANIP is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ANI Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

In the past three months, ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $131,560.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.40% of the stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP



Earnings for ANI Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 15.13% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals is -17.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals is -17.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

