Earnings results for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

AppFolio last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. AppFolio has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. AppFolio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. AppFolio will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppFolio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.37%. The high price target for APPF is $150.00 and the low price target for APPF is $115.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AppFolio has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.33, AppFolio has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $130.82. AppFolio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio does not currently pay a dividend. AppFolio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

In the past three months, AppFolio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,630,630.00 in company stock. 41.99% of the stock of AppFolio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.81% of the stock of AppFolio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF



Earnings for AppFolio are expected to decrease by -83.37% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 28.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 28.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. AppFolio has a P/B Ratio of 33.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here