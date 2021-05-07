Earnings results for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Arbor Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Arbor Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Arbor Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.14%. The high price target for ABR is $18.00 and the low price target for ABR is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arbor Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Arbor Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $17.25. Arbor Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Arbor Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 97.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Arbor Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Arbor Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

In the past three months, Arbor Realty Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $59,594.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Arbor Realty Trust is held by insiders. 40.03% of the stock of Arbor Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR



Earnings for Arbor Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -10.97% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.07. Arbor Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here