Earnings results for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Athene last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Athene has generated $6.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Athene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Athene will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.73%. The high price target for ATH is $72.00 and the low price target for ATH is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene does not currently pay a dividend. Athene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

In the past three months, Athene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Athene is held by insiders. 91.46% of the stock of Athene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athene (NYSE:ATH



Earnings for Athene are expected to grow by 52.74% in the coming year, from $5.29 to $8.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Athene is 15.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of Athene is 15.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.07. Athene has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

