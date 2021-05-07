Earnings results for Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Audacy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy does not currently pay a dividend. Audacy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

In the past three months, Audacy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

