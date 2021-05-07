Earnings results for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Avanos Medical last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.7. Avanos Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Avanos Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avanos Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.77%. The high price target for AVNS is $55.00 and the low price target for AVNS is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avanos Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Avanos Medical has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $42.82. Avanos Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Avanos Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

In the past three months, Avanos Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by insiders. 94.80% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS



Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 57.53% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 147.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 147.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.52. Avanos Medical has a PEG Ratio of 6.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avanos Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

