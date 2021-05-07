Earnings results for Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Bally’s last posted its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Its revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bally’s has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year. Bally’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Bally’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bally’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.38%. The high price target for BALY is $80.00 and the low price target for BALY is $61.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bally’s does not currently pay a dividend. Bally’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bally’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,696,925.00 in company stock. 40.34% of the stock of Bally’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings for Bally’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -131.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -131.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bally’s has a P/B Ratio of 9.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

