Earnings results for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Barings BDC last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Barings BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Barings BDC will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barings BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.17%. The high price target for BBDC is $11.00 and the low price target for BBDC is $9.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Barings BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barings BDC is 124.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Barings BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Barings BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

In the past three months, Barings BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $39,700.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Barings BDC is held by insiders. 74.42% of the stock of Barings BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC



Earnings for Barings BDC are expected to grow by 16.13% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Barings BDC is -262.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Barings BDC is -262.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Barings BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

