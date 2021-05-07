Earnings results for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.7.

BeiGene last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by $0.97. The company earned $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene has generated ($15.80) earnings per share over the last year. BeiGene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BeiGene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $319.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.71%. The high price target for BGNE is $429.00 and the low price target for BGNE is $190.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene does not currently pay a dividend. BeiGene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

In the past three months, BeiGene insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,321,625.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of BeiGene is held by insiders. 60.65% of the stock of BeiGene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE



Earnings for BeiGene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($17.91) to ($15.95) per share. The P/E ratio of BeiGene is -15.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BeiGene is -15.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BeiGene has a P/B Ratio of 19.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

