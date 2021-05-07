Earnings results for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.39.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has generated ($10.91) earnings per share over the last year. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Biohaven Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.00%. The high price target for BHVN is $120.00 and the low price target for BHVN is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.27, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 36.0% from its current price of $70.79. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Biohaven Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

In the past three months, Biohaven Pharmaceutical insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,851,332.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.10% of the stock of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 99.37% of the stock of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN



Earnings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($12.38) to ($9.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is -5.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical is -5.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here