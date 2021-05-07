Earnings results for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

BioNTech last issued its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. BioNTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. BioNTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioNTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.61%. The high price target for BNTX is $130.00 and the low price target for BNTX is $62.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BioNTech has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.50, BioNTech has a forecasted downside of 36.6% from its current price of $168.00. BioNTech has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech does not currently pay a dividend. BioNTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

In the past three months, BioNTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.75% of the stock of BioNTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX



Earnings for BioNTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to $13.78 per share. The P/E ratio of BioNTech is -84.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioNTech is -84.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioNTech has a P/B Ratio of 68.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here