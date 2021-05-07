Earnings results for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Broadmark Realty Capital last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadmark Realty Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Broadmark Realty Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.81%. The high price target for BRMK is $12.50 and the low price target for BRMK is $12.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Broadmark Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Broadmark Realty Capital has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $10.61. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Broadmark Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Broadmark Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

In the past three months, Broadmark Realty Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by insiders. 53.42% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK



Earnings for Broadmark Realty Capital are expected to grow by 17.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.88 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

