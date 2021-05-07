Earnings results for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. The company earned $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Calumet Specialty Products Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.59%. The high price target for CLMT is $8.00 and the low price target for CLMT is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a forecasted upside of 25.6% from its current price of $6.37. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Calumet Specialty Products Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

In the past three months, Calumet Specialty Products Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.75% of the stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is held by insiders. Only 15.36% of the stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT



Earnings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is -4.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is -4.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a P/B Ratio of 53.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

