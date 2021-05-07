Earnings results for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.17.

Cannae last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company earned $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Its revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cannae has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Cannae has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Cannae will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cannae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.10%. The high price target for CNNE is $52.00 and the low price target for CNNE is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cannae has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, Cannae has a forecasted upside of 25.1% from its current price of $37.97. Cannae has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae does not currently pay a dividend. Cannae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

In the past three months, Cannae insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $436,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Cannae is held by insiders. 84.83% of the stock of Cannae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE



Earnings for Cannae are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $14.95 to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Cannae has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here