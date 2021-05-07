Earnings results for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.55.

Century Casinos last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. Century Casinos has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Century Casinos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Century Casinos will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Casinos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.56%. The high price target for CNTY is $18.00 and the low price target for CNTY is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Century Casinos has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos does not currently pay a dividend. Century Casinos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

In the past three months, Century Casinos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Century Casinos is held by insiders. 64.53% of the stock of Century Casinos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY



Earnings for Century Casinos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Casinos is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Century Casinos has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Century Casinos has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

